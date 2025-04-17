Connect with us

Superb Woman: Ruqayya Gibson

Published

Ruqayya Gibson is a distinguished keynote speaker, success student coach, and health equity director. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Iowa. As Executive Director of the Damani Gibson Foundation, she focuses on leadership development, empowering individuals, especially athletes navigating the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape, and promoting health equity through CPR and AED training in underserved communities. Her tenure as Assistant Coach at the University of Alabama highlights her dedication to mentorship. Ruqayya is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc,

