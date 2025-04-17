REPUBLICANS BLOCK TEXANS’ RIGHT TO VOTE ON VOUCHER SCAM

GOP Representatives Bow to Trump, Abbott, and Billionaire Donors Rather than Let Democracy Decide

AUSTIN, TEXAS — In a stunning display of their contempt for the people they serve, House Republicans today blocked an amendment that would have allowed Texas voters to decide the fate of Governor Abbott’s devastatingly unpopular voucher scam. The reason is as clear as it is shameful: House Republicans know that the people of Texas, educators , students, and parents alike, overwhelmingly despise their plan.

Today’s vote exposes the hypocrisy of Republicans who preach about “letting parents choose” while simultaneously denying 18 million registered voters the most fundamental choice of all — the right to vote on whether their tax dollars should fund private schools for the wealthy few. A staggering 90% of Texans believe this decision belongs in the hands of voters, yet Republican lawmakers couldn’t muster the courage to face democratic accountability.

Now, without the chance of a public referendum, Texas families will be forced to watch as Republicans systematically defund their schools to benefit the privileged few. This voucher scam will strip millions from underfunded and closing classrooms across the state , leaving districts with impossible choices: slash essential programs, fire dedicated teachers, or burden homeowners with even higher property taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas public schools cannot afford more cuts, more uncertainty, or more political games. Legislators must reject Senate Bill 2 and focus on what really matters: funding our public schools, increasing the basic allotment, and delivering real solutions for Texas students.

“Republicans know Texans would reject this scam in a heartbeat,” said Dr. Alma Allen, Co-Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Education. “After 40 years as an educator and years in this House, I’ve never seen such blatant disrespect for both our schools and our democracy. The people of Texas deserve better than politicians who silence their voices.”

“Greg Abbott claims Texans overwhelmingly support his private school voucher scam. If that were true, the governor should have no problem supporting this referendum,” said Representative James Talarico, Co-Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Education. “Instead, Abbott threatened members of the Texas House, threatened to veto their legislation, and went scorched earth to prevent Texans from voting on this issue. In doing so, the Governor gave the game away. He’s telling on himself — and confirming what we already know: Texans don’t want his voucher scam.”

“Today, Texas House Republicans chose to bow to a call from Donald Trump rather than the call of Texans for a public vote,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu. “Let’s be honest about what happened today: Republicans are terrified of Texas voters. They know that their $10,000 voucher wouldn’t even cover half the cost of many private schools, yet they’re willing to gut public education to appease their billionaire donors. This is a disgraceful day for freedom and the voice of the people of Texas.”