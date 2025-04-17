FHLB Dallas Recognizes Hope Credit Union and Hope Enterprise Corp. for Community Investment

From left: Chloe Dotson, executive vice president and chief program officer and Jena Reed, vice president of Community and Economic Development (both with HOPE)

FHLB Dallas Board Member Dorsey Baskin, FHLB Dallas Community Investment Manager Jill Droge and FHLB Dallas Board Member Felipe Rael.

DALLAS — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is excited to announce its 2025 Community Area Revitalization Efforts (CARE) Award recipient. Collectively, Hope Credit Union and Hope Enterprise Corporation. (HOPE) were honored recently with the award, which recognizes a member financial institution for its commitment to community investment.

Each year, FHLB Dallas recognizes a member, or members, that support affordable housing and other community investment programs using FHLB Dallas grants and advances (loans). The honor includes a $15,000 donation from FHLB Dallas toward a nonprofit or nonprofits of the member’s choice.

HOPE was honored for its consistent use of the Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP), which funds critical home repairs and upgrades for low-income homeowners with special needs, such as the elderly or disabled homeowners. It was also honored for its use of the Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP), which provides down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time homebuyers and the Affordable Housing Program, FHLB Dallas’ signature grant program for the construction and rehabilitation of affordable housing.

“Being honored by FHLB Dallas and recognized as the 2025 CARE Award recipient is a testament to the resilience of our members and the under-resourced Deep South communities we serve.” said HOPE CEO Bill Bynum.

“HOPE’s impact on affordable housing and community investment in some of this nation’s poorest towns and cities is remarkable,” said Bruce Hatton, community marketing and outreach manager for the Community Investment department at FHLB Dallas. “We congratulate HOPE and look forward to more great things from them.”

More than three million people in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee and influenced billions in investments in persistent poverty communities nationwide. Learn more at www.hopecu.org