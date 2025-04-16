Roy Lee Solomon

ROY LEE SOLOMON, a cherished soul and beacon of kindness, left us on April 6, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on July 8, 1943, Roy’s life was a vibrant tapestry woven with love, humor, and a deep commitment to faith as a man of God. His laughter, as warm as the Texas sun, echoed in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him, becoming a source of light through even the darkest days.

Roy was not just a family member; he was a friend, a confidant, and a guiding star. Those who had the honor of sharing life with him will fondly recall afternoons spent enveloped in the sweet sounds of his guitar playing. Music flowed from his fingers, drawing friends and family together in moments of joy and connection, where each strum became a thread binding the fabric of shared memories.

His unwavering kindness highlighted every interaction, manifesting itself in simple gestures that could brighten the gloomiest of days. Roy embodied the very essence of caring, often going above and beyond for those in need, spurred by a profound faith that propelled him to uplift those around him. Each smile exchanged and every laugh shared painted broad strokes of happiness across the canvas of his life.

Roy’s farewell will be marked with visitation at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 16, 2025, from noon until 4:00 PM. A celebration of his life will follow with a funeral service on April 17, 2025, starting at 1:00 PM, where stories will be shared, tears will be shed, and the impact he made will be echoed in the hearts of all present.

In our memories and hearts, Roy Lee Solomon will forever remain a loving example of kindness and faith, a funny spirit that brought laughter and a caring presence that will be greatly missed. His legacy will continue to inspire love and bring people together, reminding us all of the beauty that flourishes when we live with purpose and compassion.

