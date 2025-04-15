Linda Leonard Chriesman.

Linda Leonard Chriesman, a remarkable soul, was born on August 16, 1956, and departed from this earthly realm on April 1, 2025. A beacon of love and warmth, Linda’s life was characterized by her nurturing spirit and an unwavering commitment to her family and friends.

Her personality shone brightly through her loving and caring nature, as she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to those she held dear, especially as a great mother. In every interaction, her effervescent happiness seemed to brighten the days of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

As we gather to celebrate Linda’s remarkable life, we invite those whose hearts she touched to join us for a viewing on April 11, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Following this opportunity to honor her memory, a funeral service will be held on April 12, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at Willow Grove Baptist Church, also in Dallas. Lastly, Linda will be laid to rest in a tranquil setting at Laurel Land Memorial Park on April 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM, a place where her spirit can continue to inspire peace and beauty.

Linda Leonard Chriesman leaves behind a legacy of love, a testament to a host of family and friends.

