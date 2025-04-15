Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

OBIT

LINDA LEONARD CHRIESMAN

Published

Linda Leonard Chriesman.
Linda Leonard Chriesman.

Linda Leonard Chriesman, a remarkable soul, was born on August 16, 1956, and departed from this earthly realm on April 1, 2025. A beacon of love and warmth, Linda’s life was characterized by her nurturing spirit and an unwavering commitment to her family and friends.

Her personality shone brightly through her loving and caring nature, as she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to those she held dear, especially as a great mother. In every interaction, her effervescent happiness seemed to brighten the days of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

As we gather to celebrate Linda’s remarkable life, we invite those whose hearts she touched to join us for a viewing on April 11, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Following this opportunity to honor her memory, a funeral service will be held on April 12, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at Willow Grove Baptist Church, also in Dallas. Lastly, Linda will be laid to rest in a tranquil setting at Laurel Land Memorial Park on April 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM, a place where her spirit can continue to inspire peace and beauty.

Linda Leonard Chriesman leaves behind a legacy of love, a testament to a host of family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of LINDA LEONARD CHRIESMAN, please visit our flower store.

Next Article
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

OBIT

OBIT: MARCUS A WILLIAMS

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marcus A. Williams, who departed this life on April 4, 2025, at the...

2 days ago

OBIT

OBIT: NANCY JEAN JOHNSON

Nancy Jean Johnson, born on August 29, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Known for...

2 days ago

OBIT

OBIT: LILLIE MAE BAYLESS

Lillie Mae Bayless, on April 12, 1929, in Brenham, Texas passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, at the age of 95. She lived...

3 days ago

OBIT

OBIT: NAPOLEON BONAPARTE HILL III

Napoleon Bonaparte Hill III, a distinguished funeral director and embalmer, for Golden Gate Funeral Home peacefully departed this world on April 2, 2025, at...

4 days ago
Advertisement