Edna Pemberton has transitioned

Affectionately called, “Mrs.P.”, Edna Pemberton  has joined the ancestors.

Family members of long-time community servant Edna Pemberton have confirmed that their matriarch has passed.  

She had just celebrated her birthday on March 27.

This activist, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community leader; who was also a mentor and advisor to many, studied at Dallas Baptist University, graduating in 1981.

A woman who has stood with presidents, Clergy, International activists and leaders, and folks in boardrooms, school rooms and the streets; Mrs. P. was widely loved and respected.

-more to come

