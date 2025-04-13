Edna Pemberton has transitioned

Affectionately called, “Mrs.P.”, Edna Pemberton has joined the ancestors.

Edna Pemberton

Family members of long-time community servant Edna Pemberton have confirmed that their matriarch has passed.

She had just celebrated her birthday on March 27.

This activist, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community leader; who was also a mentor and advisor to many, studied at Dallas Baptist University, graduating in 1981.

Mrs. P. with Pres. Barack Obama

A woman who has stood with presidents, Clergy, International activists and leaders, and folks in boardrooms, school rooms and the streets; Mrs. P. was widely loved and respected.

-more to come