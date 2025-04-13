Community Bike Ride to Celebrate Coombs Creek Trail Extension

By Anthony Council

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

Council Member Chad West (District 1, center), Park Board Vice Chair JR Huerta (Council District 1, left), and Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia (District 4, right) join local residents at the Coombs Creek Trail ribbon cutting to celebrate the trail’s new extension and enhanced connectivity across North Oak Cliff. (Photo: Alica Wilson, Texas Metro News)

What happens when a city invests in safer, greener spaces? In North Oak Cliff, it means more neighbors outside, kids on bikes, and families enjoying the trail together. That vision came to life during a community bike ride and ribbon cutting, celebrating the long-awaited extension of the Coombs Creek Trail.

Many North Oak Cliff residents gathered in celebration at the ribbon cutting of the newly extended Coombs Creek Trail. The event, which kicked off at Moss Park, marked the completion of the City of Dallas’ Park and Recreation Department’s latest project—an extension of the trail that now spans nearly four miles. It offers residents a safe and scenic route for walking, biking, skating, and spending time outdoors.

The extended trail strengthens the east-west connection through much of District 1, linking neighborhoods to green space, local businesses, and one another.

“This feels really good to me,” said Chad West, Council Member for District 1, which includes North Oak Cliff. “I’m always looking to the next step, and I’m ready to expand this to the next part of the district.”

Marabell, Vice President of Bike Friendly Oak Cliff, emphasized the importance of safe, accessible trails for families:

“Our goal is to get children on bikes and to create safe trails where families can enjoy being outside together. It’s so important for our community to have spaces like this.”

For longtime residents, the trail is more than a new pathway, it’s a meaningful addition to their neighborhood.

Residents of North Oak Cliff gather at the Coombs Creek Trail ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new extension and the enhanced connectivity it brings to their community. (Photo: Alica Wilson, Texas Metro News)

“I’ve lived here for over 70 years, and it’s great for my grandchildren,” said one North Oak Cliff resident. “Now they can play at the park and ride down the trail safely. I even have an e-bike now, and I’ve already gone down the trail. It’s a real asset for our community. It connects all the neighborhoods, even across the bridge.”

The Coombs Creek Trail now links Moss Park to Kessler Plaza, Ravinia Heights, Altivoli, Kessler Park, and East Kessler Park, bringing Oak Cliff closer together, one ride at a time.