OBIT: NANCY JEAN JOHNSON

Nancy Jean Johnson, born on August 29, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Known for her kindness, warmth, and enduring spirit, Nancy touched the lives of many throughout her years.

Nancy lived a life characterized by love for her family and friends, often bringing joy to those around her with her infectious laughter and caring heart. Her legacy includes the many lives she influenced through her compassion and generosity.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Nancy’s life and legacy. A viewing will be held on April 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Following the viewing, a funeral service will take place on April 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Rose Church, also in Dallas.

She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, and her spirit will undoubtedly continue to live on in the hearts of those she loved.

