NAACP presents Freedom Fund Gala in Frisco

Published

Elsie Cooke-Holmes

The Collin County Branch of the NAACP presents the 4th Annual Freedom Fund Gala on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., at the Frisco Event Center in Frisco, Texas.

This year’s theme is, “ALL IN for Equality and Excellence in Education” which underscores the NAACP’s unwavering commitment to advancing educational opportunities and advocating for equity within our community. The Freedom Fund Gala serves as the premier fundraising event, with proceeds directly benefiting the branch’s initiatives and scholarship programs for students across Collin County.

During this year’s event, we will recognize and honor leaders and organizations who have made significant contributions to our community.

In addition to presenting awards to distinguished honorees, we will also highlight the achievements of Assistant Principals and Principals throughout the school districts across Collin County.

Other leaders who work hard to advocate and achieve equity in the community will be recognized and Elsie Cooke-Holmes will be one of the special honorees, receiving the Ida B. Wells Award for Justice and Advocacy.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, a table, or a donation please click on www.collincountynaacp.org.

If you have questions, you can contact Pam Hunter at pyhunter@sbcglobal.net or 214- 236-3311.

