OBIT: LILLIE MAE BAYLESS

Lillie Mae Bayless, on April 12, 1929, in Brenham, Texas passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, at the age of 95. She lived a life dedicated to caring for others, working as a devoted who touched the lives of many she encountered throughout her career.

Lillie was a person of great compassion and warmth, putting the needs of others before her own. Her commitment to caregiving was not only a profession but a true reflection of her character. She embraced every moment spent with those she served, bringing comfort and support to families during their times of need.

The community will gather to honor memory at a Prayer Service on April 8, 2025, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. The service will begin at 7:15 PM, with the opportunity for reflection continuing until 8:15 PM.

Lillie Mae Bayless leaves behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and love that will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who aspire to make a difference in the lives of others, just as she did throughout her life.

