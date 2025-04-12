Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

OBIT

OBIT: LILLIE MAE BAYLESS

Published

Lillie Mae Bayless, on April 12, 1929, in Brenham, Texas passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025, at the age of 95. She lived a life dedicated to caring for others, working as a devoted who touched the lives of many she encountered throughout her career.

Lillie was a person of great compassion and warmth, putting the needs of others before her own. Her commitment to caregiving was not only a profession but a true reflection of her character. She embraced every moment spent with those she served, bringing comfort and support to families during their times of need.

The community will gather to honor memory at a Prayer Service on April 8, 2025, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. The service will begin at 7:15 PM, with the opportunity for reflection continuing until 8:15 PM.

Lillie Mae Bayless leaves behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and love that will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who aspire to make a difference in the lives of others, just as she did throughout her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of LILLIE MAE BAYLESS, please visit our flower store.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

OBIT

OBIT: NAPOLEON BONAPARTE HILL III

Napoleon Bonaparte Hill III, a distinguished funeral director and embalmer, for Golden Gate Funeral Home peacefully departed this world on April 2, 2025, at...

21 hours ago

OBIT

OBIT: ANNIE C. KELLEY

Annie C. Kelley, a beloved matriarch and cherished member of her community, passed away on March 24, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Born on...

2 days ago

News

OBIT: SHIRLEY JO MORGAN

Shirley Jo Morgan, born on March 28, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully in Dallas on March 25, 2025. A devoted daughter, sister,...

3 days ago

News

OBIT: Pearl Lee Robinson

On a quiet Tuesday, February 11, 1930, the world was blessed with the gentle light of Pearl Lee Robinson, born in Shelby, Texas, to...

4 days ago
Advertisement