Catina Burkett is a licensed clinical social worker and autism advocate based in Columbia, South Carolina. Diagnosed with autism in 2018, she raises awareness about autism in adults, particularly within the mental health field. Catina authored the article “Autistic While Black: How Autism Amplifies Stereotypes” and the book Seeking Solace: What Autistic People Think and Feel, offering insights into autistic experiences. She graduated from Columbia College with a degree in social work. As an approved clinical supervisor, she works to improve support for neurodivergent individuals. Catina’s resilience, compassion, and commitment to advocacy have made her a trusted voice in the autism community.