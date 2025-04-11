In Loving Memory of LaVerne Ruth Richardson

On Monday, February 24, 2025, LaVerne Ruth Richardson passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 31, 1940, in Washington, D.C., she was the fifth of nine children to the late Wilburn and Ruth Cash.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her brothers Wilburn Jr., George, and Wallace Cash; her sisters Brenda Cash, Edna Mae Jackson, and Cynthia Cash; and her beloved life partner, Kermit Stephens.

She is lovingly survived by her sisters Earline Brunson and Eunice Cash, her son Chester I. Chichester III, her daughter Donna Richardson, her granddaughter Tara Chichester, and her great-grandchildren Joshua and Naomi Smith. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and countless friends whose lives she touched deeply.

LaVerne’s impact was immeasurable—her spirit of service, boundless love, infectious laughter, vibrant dancing, and unforgettable cooking created a legacy that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, March 22nd at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 4901 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20011, with interment following at Rock Creek Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were graciously handled by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, and Marshall-March Funeral Home in Washington, D.C.