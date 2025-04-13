Ellis County Commissioners Court tasked with replacing Judge Todd Little

By Rita Cook

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

ELLIS COUNTY – Back in July 2022, when Ellis County Judge Todd Little was elected to serve on the Executive Board for the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

As an Executive Board director, Little was given voting authority for the group overall policy, fiscal, and vision-setting activities undertaken by NCTCOG.

Now that knowledge has gained the current Ellis County Judge a move to his new role at NCTCOG as the new Executive Director.

The Ellis County Commissioners, this week at the regular scheduled Commissioners Court meeting, now must determine what action to take with Little vacating his seat.

An action to request applications and recommendations for the appointment of a new County Judge was the agenda item discussed.

Little, who is serving in his second term, will be stepping down from the seat within the next 30 days.

During his time as the Ellis County Judge, the former Red Oak Mayor made an impact on the Ellis County Community.

He listed what he considered were his wins including “substantially lowering the tax rate for property owners in Ellis County while also managing growth with no additional bond indebtedness to county residents and businesses.”

He also mentioned he had worked to establish the five debt reduction plan set to pay off all debt in 2026, remodeled three out of four tax offices, created the Ellis County JJAEP, established Ellis County’s first ever Behavioral Health/Substance Abuse Department, planned and constructed the new JP#2 and Ellis County Central facilities, successfully added a County Court at Law #3 3 Judge and courtroom and set up the new 504th District Court to begin in Sept. 2025.

NCTCOG is an organization that serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas centered around the Dallas/Fort Worth area with 228 municipal governments and 20 school districts in the region.

“It’s because of the support and confidence Ellis County voters placed in me and the financial success we’ve had over the last six-and-a-half years, that has provided me the ability to serve at the regional level at the NCTCOG,” Little said Sunday evening of his career move. “I will always call Ellis County my home as I spent most of my career and attended school in Red Oak.

“Thank you to the many who supported me through tough times like the COVID days and the many times where tough decisions weren’t always the easiest ones.”