OBIT: NAPOLEON BONAPARTE HILL III

Napoleon Bonaparte Hill III, a distinguished funeral director and embalmer, for Golden Gate Funeral Home peacefully departed this world on April 2, 2025, at the age of 77. Born on April 29, 1947, he devoted over 60 years of his life to service in the funeral industry, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and compassion.

Napoleon began his storied career with Holland and Mims Funeral Home before working with numerous establishments including McGowan Funeral Home, Cedar Crest Funeral Home, Singing Hills Funeral Home, and Evergreen Funeral Home. His admirable commitment to helping families during their times of need earned him respect and affection within the community. His outgoing personality shone brightly, as he genuinely enjoyed serving people, sharing laughter, and bringing comfort to those around him.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Napoleon had a zest for life that was infectious. He loved to joke around, embracing every opportunity to lighten the hearts of others. His interests included frequent visits to the casino, playing bingo, and following his beloved Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys. He also relished watching westerns, often gathering family and friends to enjoy these timeless classics together.

A man of deep faith, Napoleon served as a greeter at Concord Church, exemplifying his commitment not just to his profession, but to his spiritual community as well. His loving nature extended to his family, who were of utmost importance to him and were likely touched by his warm spirit and unwavering support.

Napoleon’s contributions to the community and the lives he touched throughout his long career will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation for Mr. Hill will be held on April 9, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224. A funeral service honoring his life will take place on April 10, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM at Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237.

In this time of sorrow, we celebrate the beautiful life of Napoleon Bonaparte Hill III, a dedicated professional, devoted family member, and an unwavering friend.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of NAPOLEON BONAPARTE HILL III, please visit our flower store.