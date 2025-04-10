Connect with us

OBIT

OBIT: ANNIE C. KELLEY

Published

Annie C. Kelley, a beloved matriarch and cherished member of her community, passed away on March 24, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Born on March 8, 1930, Annie lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter, and steadfast devotion to her family.

Annie was known for her unwavering commitment to her loved ones and her warm-hearted personality. Her nurturing spirit and sense of humor brought joy and comfort to those around her. She had a unique ability to shed love upon her family, constantly reminding them of the importance of togetherness and support.

Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but her legacy of kindness and affection will endure in the memories of all who knew her. Annie’s steadfastness in her ways, paired with her charming demeanor, created an impact that reached far beyond her immediate circle, touching the lives of friends and acquaintances alike.

Family and friends are invited to gather to honor Annie’s life and celebrate her remarkable journey. A viewing will be held on April 3, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. The following day, April 4, 2025, a funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM at the same location, allowing all who loved her to come together in remembrance and respect.

Annie C. Kelley will be deeply missed, yet her spirit will forever remain with those she touched, a beacon of love and laughter in their lives.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of ANNIE C. KELLEY, please visit our flower store.

