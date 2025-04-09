Winsome, and Win Again

Upscale Houston steakhouse plants roots in Dallas

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Journalists and media professionals with co-owner Rob Wright at Winsome Prime media dinner in Dallas, Texas April 5, 2025

There’s so much in a name. A successful, upscale steakhouse in Houston that opened its doors on April 15, 2022 as The Warwick is making its way up Interstate 45 with a new moniker: Winsome.

“Behind the scenes, we laugh about ‘We’re gonna win some with Winsome Prime,’” co-owner Rob Wright said. “It’s kind of a running joke.”

Their elevated southern influence cuisine is no laughing matter. They are serious about it.

“We solely believe in our food element and that’s what we’re putting in the forefront,” Wright said.

There’s intentionality behind being a fine dining establishment, with Wright emphasizing ”it’s not a party, it’s a restaurant.” He shared that as being a common mistake restaurants make when they come into the market.

“The vibe is our food, and that’s what we stand on,” Wright said.

From Spinach-Stuffed Salmon to Crab Beignets to Snapper Orleans over a bed of collard green risotto, they’ve got plenty to make taste buds sing, including Wright’s menu favorite… Charbroiled Gulf Oysters.

“They’re unique in nature with the blends of cheeses, the garlic butter; and our twist is, our hint is to top it with some smoked collard greens,” Wright said with delight. “That’s unique in flavor and personally, when you think about it, you kind of scratch your head, but once you taste it, all the flavors kind of come together in concert in your mouth.”

Houston resident Cecily Coleman who frequents and raves about The Warwick asked, “I wonder why they changed the name?”

Letting go of the previous name of the Houston location relates to their expansion.

“When we formed the name “The Warwick” it was actually a tribute to a former hotel in the Houston area which was an iconic hotel in Houston history,” Wright said. “As we evolved and realized that our concept is not just for Houston, we want to take it nationwide, we had to basically reconstruct the name in order to go nationally.”

Winsome Prime was developed from a brainstorm of ideas. Settling on it felt right for the experience they aim to provide.

“The word ‘“Winsome’” itself is basically attractive or alluring,” Wright said. “That’s kind of how we feel our concept is as it relates to the look and feel of the concept and our great food that we have.”

While in Houston for a conference, New York City resident Walter Smith Randolph dined at Winsome Prime with fellow attendees and friends. He was pleased with his entire visit.

“Winsome Prime is a great dining experience!” Smith Randolph said. “The atmosphere, ambience and hospitality are top notch. Don’t miss out on the Hawaiian Ribeye and Snapper Orleans, absolutely delicious.”

The success in Houston has cemented Wright and his team’s belief in creating up to 10 establishments throughout the country, with planned marketing research for places beyond Houston and Dallas potentially including Nashville and Charlotte.

“What we do know is that if we’re able to do the same numbers we’ve done here in Houston, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have easily six or seven, eight locations over the next six or seven, eight years. So, the goal is one per year,” Wright said.

Wright attributes their success to one key ingredient which is the mantra for their entire team.

“We have to be consistent, and that’s how you win in any realm, in any field of business, sports, what have you. The most consistent one wins,” Wright said.

The Dallas location of Winsome Prime in the Trinity Groves area occupies the space once held by the private social club, The Network Bar, which closed its doors May 31, 2024. Those who ever had the opportunity to venture inside are familiar with its plush lounging areas and more. Winsome Prime has expanded on these spaces, yet keeping the main thing the main thing.

“It’s really a great space in terms of how it’s positioned, in terms of the lounge area, the dining area, and we also have a back speakeasy that we created as well for our late night patrons. So, it’s a hybrid of a lot of things, but the great thing about it, the food is really the focus,” Wright said.

Winsome Prime’s general manager Tony Hayman shared details of the Dallas restaurant in comparison to the one in H-Town.

“The major difference between the Houston location and the Dallas location is one, the layout, the square footage,” Hayman said. “The bar area is a big draw for us because it allows more bar guests and it also has the lounge area, so not only can the bar guests be in the lounge area, they can also do small bites. The location in Houston doesn’t have that same feel and vibe for the bar, so for us, that’s what allows us to stand out in addition to having a speakeasy.”

From entrance to exit, Winsome Prime hopes to deliver an elevated encounter where food meets people.

“I want them to feel wowed by the experience,” Wright said. “The word that we use with our staff is, we’re guest-centric. We really want our guests to enjoy the entire experience from the minute they hit the door to the fact they’re seated to the presentation from our servers and bartenders, knowledge of the menu, exceeding service; that’s why we’ve been so successful in the Houston market and that’s what we’re bringing to the Dallas market as well.”

Winsome Prime, located at 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, TX 75212, opened to the public on April 16, 2025. For more information, visit winsomeprime.com