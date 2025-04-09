Connect with us

Black Business: The Icon Restaurant and Lounge Owner Charles A. Hutchinson Jr.

The Icon Restaurant and Lounge, is where culinary excellence meets a warm and inviting atmosphere. Nestled in Richardson Texas, this restaurant is dedicated to providing an unforgettable dining experience that blends exceptional cuisine with exceptional service. Whether you’re joining for a casual meal with friends or a special celebration, they aim to create moments of joy through a passion for food and hospitality. They also offer online ordering, uber eats and open table. Reservations are taken. Visit the website.

https://theiconrestaurant.com/
location: 720 E. Campbell Rd., Suite 430, Richardson Reservations: 214-380-6091 or Text: 469-670-5976

