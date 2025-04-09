OBIT: SHIRLEY JO MORGAN

Shirley Jo Morgan, born on March 28, 1954, in Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully in Dallas on March 25, 2025. A devoted daughter, sister, and friend, Shirley’s warmth and kindness touched the lives of many throughout her journey on this earth.

Shirley was known for her vibrant spirit and unwavering support for her loved ones. Her life was a testament to resilience and grace, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her. She fostered connections that were deep and genuine, creating bonds that will resonate for years to come.

Services honoring her memory will include a viewing on April 3, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224. The funeral service will follow on April 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM, also at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas.

As we remember Shirley, let us celebrate her life and cherish the moments we shared, recognizing the laughter, love, and lessons she imparted to us. Her legacy will continue to inspire those she leaves behind. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of SHIRLEY JO MORGAN, please visit our flower store.

