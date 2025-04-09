Connect with us

Superb Woman: Erica Terry Derryck

Erica Terry Derryck is the Vice President of Communications for Intuit’s Global Business Solutions Group, leading product, brand, and internal communications for QuickBooks. She holds a Master’s in Journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor’s in Government and African American Studies from Wesleyan University. Known for her calm demeanor, insightful counsel, and flawless execution in crises, she is highly sought after. Her background as a journalist and press secretary gives her a sharp ability to craft compelling messages for any audience. She brings expertise, decisiveness, and a wicked sense of humor to every project she takes on.

