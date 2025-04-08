Norfolk State’s Diamond Johnson named MVP of Women’s All-Star Game

In preparation for the 2025 WNBA Draft, Norfolk State guard Diamond Johnson added another spectacular performance to her resume in the Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game.

As a member of Team Miller, coached by women’s basketball Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, Johnson was named the game’s MVP.

She finished with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including the three-pointer that sealed her team’s win. She also grabbed four rebounds and two steals.

Established in 1998 as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-Star Challenge, this was the second Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game since it was revived after an 18-year absence.

Johnson was the only HBCU player represented in this contest (not including former Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Zaay Green, who transferred to the University of Alabama).

The MEAC Player of the Year is also scheduled to play in the inaugural HBCU Women’s All-Star Game on Sunday, April 6, airing on NBC Universal and Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET.

With the 2025 WNBA Draft taking place on April 14, Johnson is looking to become the first non-Howard MEAC player to ever be selected.