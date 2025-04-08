Connect with us

Black Business: Cocoa Cosmetics Garielle Pierre, CEO/Owner

At Cocoa Cosmetics, their vision is simple, to provide customers with ethical, natural, and high-quality skincare that promotes self-love. Cocoa strives to make every product cruelty-free and environmentally sustainable. They are passionate about providing the tools needed to care for your skin, all while inspiring you to be kind to yourself and the world around them. Take a step towards a more conscious self-care routine with Cocoa Cosmetics. Visit the website and shop Cocoa Cosmetics register for more information.
https://www.cocoacosmetics.shop/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cocoacos/

