OBIT: Pearl Lee Robinson

On a quiet Tuesday, February 11, 1930, the world was blessed with the gentle light of Pearl Lee Robinson, born in Shelby, Texas, to Ellis Curl and Mary Teal Curl. From the very beginning, Pearl carried a quiet strength and grace that would define her life and the legacy she leaves behind.

Pearl received her early education at Shelby County Public School in Center, TX. As a young woman, she and her beloved sister Asie Lee Curl moved to Dallas under the loving care of their Aunt Alberta “Beck” McCoy. In a beautiful act of love and stability, Aunt Beck and Uncle Jack gifted the sisters a home on Vernon Street—paid in full—where Pearl and Asie shared a lifetime of sisterhood, faith, and memories until they were both called home to glory.

At an early age, Pearl accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, a decision that shaped every aspect of her life. Her faith was deep and unwavering. She was a member of Peaceful Rest Baptist Church and New Mount Gilead Baptist Church, and later united with New Mount Sinai First Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert A. Smith (Jacqueline). Pearl was not only a founding member of New Mount Sinai but also honored as Mother of the Church, a title she carried with reverence and humility for over 30 years. Her love for God radiated through her service, her prayer life, and her warm, welcoming spirit.

Pearl dedicated her working years to National Linen Service, where she served as a Linen Service Worker until her retirement. It was the only job she ever needed, as her work ethic, loyalty, and dedication left an impression that could not be replaced.

Family was the heartbeat of Pearl’s life. She found her greatest joy in the company of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Holidays, birthdays, weddings, graduations, and simple everyday moments were cherished and fi lled with laughter, stories, and love. She adored the color red, cherished Psalm 23 as her guiding scripture, and found peace in the song “The Lord’s Prayer”.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Pearl was gently called home by the Lord, passing peacefully in her sleep, just as she had lived—quietly, gracefully, and surrounded by love.

