OBIT: CURTIS CHARLES WILLIAMS SR

Curtis Charles Williams Sr., a beloved figure and cherished member of the Dallas community, passed away on March 18, 2025, at the age of 61. Born on May 27, 1963, in Dallas, he remained a proud resident of the city throughout his life.

Curtis dedicated his professional life to being a Material Service Handler, a role that demonstrated his strong work ethic and commitment to his responsibilities. Beyond his profession, he was known for his outgoing personality and quick wit, which often brought joy to those around him.

In addition to his career, Curtis held a deep love for his hometown sports team, the Dallas Cowboys. His passion for football was evident and shared with many of his friends and family, as he enjoyed discussing games and cheering for his team.

Curtis proudly served his country in the United States Army, an experience that highlighted his dedication and sense of duty. He carried the values learned during his military service throughout his life.

Curtis is survived by a loving community that will remember him for his cheerful spirit and the light he brought into their lives. His passing leaves a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege to know him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the viewing on April 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX. A funeral service will take place on April 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the same venue, followed by a burial at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Curtis Charles Williams Sr. will be deeply missed, but his spirit, humor, and love for life will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of CURTIS CHARLES WILLIAMS SR, please visit our flower store.