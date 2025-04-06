Midlothian PD recognizes partnership with Bridges Training Foundation during April’s Autism Awareness Month

By Rita Cook

Correspondent

Texas Metro News

MIDLOTHIAN – Awareness is the best recipe for interacting with others and understanding the challenges people face.

The Midlothian Police Department is taking that awareness to the next level for April’s Autism Awareness Month.

It is that kind of awareness on a wide scale that might possibly have diffused a situation in February in Parker County when video emerged and arrests were made showing a teacher allegedly hitting a 10-year-old autistic boy.

The incident shed light on the situation but is likely not an isolated incident. It could happen anywhere.

For their part in increasing awareness, the Midlothian PD partnered with the Bridges Training Foundation for April to enhance departmental awareness and promote positive interactions between law enforcement and the autism community.

Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith said, “As we observe Autism Awareness Month it is important to reflect on the significance of this month while supporting those living with autism.”

Smith said for law enforcement, supporting individuals with autism goes beyond simply recognizing the unique challenges they may face.

During the month of April, Midlothian PD Officers are allowed to wear Autism Awareness Pins as a visible symbol of their commitment to understanding, supporting, and fostering positive relationships with individuals on the autism spectrum.

The idea is that the pins will represent a dedication to raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by those with autism, as well as the importance of de-escalation techniques and tailored approaches in interactions.

Smith said, “We are excited to accept these pins to raise awareness and support initiatives that will make a lasting difference. We are not just protecting people, we are building bridges of understanding,” Smith also gave a shout out to the Midlothian PD’s Crisis Intervention team and Michael & and Melissa Boler from Bridges Training Foundation.

He acknowledged his Department’s Crisis Intervention team and said all officers will be certified with mental health training, “which can help create a safer interaction overall in the community,” he added.

Michael Boler, COO & Director of Bridges Training Foundation said, “We are honored to be able to participate with the Midlothian PD in their efforts to make a more understanding community for our population.”

Overall, Smith said he encourages not only his officers, but the entire community to get involved in learning about the Midlothian Police Department’s Crisis Intervention

Unit Guardian Program. He believes learning skills to interact with autism in the community is important, but said the unit will also be key to supporting local initiatives overall.

“It is the hope that the education, advocacy, and collaboration the Midlothian Police Department and Bridges Training Foundation will build, is a positive step in breaking down barriers and ensure individuals with autism feel seen, valued, and understood,” Smith concluded.