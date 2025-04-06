Black Business: High Luxe Hair Stylist Breianna Harbor

Meet Breianna stylist she’s the owner of Hight Luxe Hair she also earned a Bachelor’s in Public Health from the Xavier University of LA, which allows her to not only serve clients physically by way of caring for their hair, but also by offering a holistic approach, which leaves them with a sense of wholeness and fulfillment. Breianna specializes in silk press styling for natural hair focusing on growth and length retention. Her mission is to provide her clients with salon services that promote healthy and strong hair that grows and retains its length. Don’t delay, start your healthy hair journey now.