OBIT: MARGARET LANE

Margaret Lane, born on February 19, 1945, in Midway, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, in Mesquite, Texas. She lived a full life, enriched by the warmth and love she shared with those around her.

A dedicated member of her community, Margaret was known for her kindness and generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand or a listening ear to those in need. Her vibrant spirit and unwavering support made a profound impact on the lives of her family, friends, and all who crossed her path.

Margaret’s legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she loved. She is cherished and remembered fondly by many who had the privilege to know her.

A viewing will be held on April 2, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75224. A funeral service will take place on April 3, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at Southern Hills Church of Christ, located at 6969 C F Hawn Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75217.

Margaret Lane will be deeply missed, yet her spirit will forever be a guiding light to those who carry her memory in their hearts. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of MARGARET LANE, please visit our flower store.

