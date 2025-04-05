Black Business: R V N Hair Bar owner Quela Miller

Looking for a Dope Vibez? At RVN Hair Bar they specialize in Locs, supporting, and encouraging entrepreneurs, and promoting natural beauty embracement, health, and wealth.

If you’re looking for a non-judgmental, therapeutic salon with a peaceful ambiance to chat, catch up on work, or indulge in silence, you’ve found RVN Hair Bar it’s located in Duncanville and also serves Forney just east of Dallas. They are now accepting new clients visit the website and catch your vibe by scheduling your complimentary consultation today.

https://www.vibezroyal.com/ 550 N. Main Duncanville.

(702) 703-6141

email: Themillerq@gmail.com