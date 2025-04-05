Connect with us

OBIT: ELMER RAY TERRELL

Elmer Ray Terrell, a cherished member of the Dallas community, passed away on March 27, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on September 14, 1943, in Collin County, Texas, Elmer lived a life marked by kindness and dedication to his family and work.

Elmer was a hardworking individual who made a significant contribution as a warehouse worker and air conditioner repairman. His commitment to his career was matched only by his love for the outdoors, particularly fishing, which offered him a peaceful retreat and enjoyment throughout his life.

Graduating from Madison High School in Dallas, Elmer developed a quiet demeanor that endeared him to friends and family alike. He was known for being a nice person, and he took great care in how he presented himself, enjoying fashion and dressing well. These traits combined to form the character of a man who was not only skilled in his profession but also well-respected among those who knew him.

Elmer’s legacy will be honored during a visitation service on April 3, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224.

As we remember Elmer Ray Terrell, we celebrate the life of a gentle soul who touched the hearts of many and left behind warm memories to be cherished forever. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of ELMER RAY TERRELL, please visit our flower store.

In this article:
Texas Metro News

