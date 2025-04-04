Our Voices: You’re gonna pay so do you pay attention or do you pay the piper?

By: Charles O. Neal

Maybe it’s because my teacher mother and my soldier father often stopped us in our tracks with “PAY ATTENTION!” that I spend so much time doing just that.

Regrettably – it seems – too many of us in Black America are freewheeling, free-styling, coasting or driving with eyes closed while those bent on our obliteration are laser-focused on their mission. They are DEFINITELY paying attention.

Since DEI has joined CRT, BLM and “woke” on the scrap heap of terms racists have decided could possibly/conceivably/accidentally lead to an America that treats Black CITIZENS fairly, we are caught in a maelstrom of diversions that – together – keep us from PAYING ATTENTION to what’s really going on.

ERASURE. That’s what’s going on. Removing any evidence of our being here is the goal. Cut off economic lifeblood. Cut off political leverage. Cut out cultural contributions. Cut off access to education, healthcare and JUSTICE.

Need examples? The “president” has declared that the Smithsonian Museum of African American Life and Culture is DIVISIVE and is guilty of portraying an unAmerican display of life in this country. While that may seem insignificant to some of the old “why don’t y’all just get over it” game. This timeworn ploy is designed to have Black America accept that the impact of hundreds of years of racist discrimination have no bearing on the ongoing and uniquely racebased challenges evident in Black communities nationwide.

Lynchings? Didn’t happen. Worked sunup to sundown? Good for your health. Redlined? Wasn’t the neighborhood for you. Land stolen? Wasn’t yours anyway… The tricks being played and the traps being laid are too many to catalog in a single facebook post. One thing is certain though — YOU’D BETTER PAY ATTENTION

Charles O’Neal is the President of the Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce.