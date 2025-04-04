Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jessica Turner

Published

Jessica Turner is a Dallas-based photographer and photo art director with more than 10 years of experience. She holds a BFA in Commercial Photography and Art Direction from Texas A&M University-Commerce and is an active member of the Alpha Phi Delta Beta Sorority. Her love for photography began at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Over the years, she’s worked as a Senior Photographer at Mary Kay and a Photo Art Director at Advocate Media, specializing in visual storytelling within beauty, fashion, and entertainment. Jessica is passionate about bringing creative visions to life and capturing impactful imagery.

