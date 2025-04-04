OBIT: KENIE LAFALADA WILLIAMS

KE’NIE LAFALADA JOHNSON-WILLIAMS, born on October 20, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, left this world far too soon on March 23, 2025, in DeSoto, Texas. A loving soul with an incomparable spirit, Kenie’s presence brought joy and warmth to all who were fortunate to know her. Her radiant smile was a beacon of light, illuminating even the darkest corners of life, and her laughter echoed like a sweet melody among friends and family.

Educated at Spruce High School, Kenie blossomed both academically and personally, carrying with her an infectious positivity that was as much a part of her as the air she breathed. Always smiling and giggling, she approached life with an unwavering cheerfulness that inspired those around her. A devoted God-fearing woman, her heartfelt exclamations of “Hallelujah” and “Thank you, Jesus” reflected her deep faith and gratitude for the life she led.

Kenie was a vibrant woman with a multitude of interests. She had a particular fondness for photography, capturing moments and memories with the click of her camera. Music was a source of joy for her, filling her days with rhythm and melodies that she cherished. Her culinary skills shined when she prepared her beloved deviled eggs, a family favorite that brought loved ones together. In her leisure, she often engaged her mind with crossword puzzles, finding both challenge and pleasure in the written word.

Yet, above all else, Kenie’s proudest accomplishment was her daughter, Nisha, who brought immeasurable joy to her life. Their bond was one of mutual love and admiration—a testament to the nurturing spirit Kenie embodied. As a “daddy’s girl,” she held cherished memories of her father, weaving a legacy of love through their shared experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenie’s journey in life may have ended, but her spirit will forever linger in the hearts of those she touched. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life and remember the warmth she brought to their lives. Visitation will take place on March 31, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. The funeral service will follow on April 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM at New Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Lancaster, Texas.

As we gather to honor Kenie’s life, we remember not only her joyous spirit but also the love and laughter she bestowed upon us all. Her memory will continue to shine brightly in our hearts as we say goodbye to a truly remarkable woman. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of KENIE LAFALADA WILLIAMS, please visit our flower store.