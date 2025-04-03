OBIT: Charles Edwin Price

Charles Edwin Price was born on Sunday, October 4, 1936, in the Piney Woods of Winona, Texas to the parentage of Jessie Lee Price and Mahalie Travis Marshall. He attended the local schools and graduated from Winona High School in 1956.

Charles joined the Mount Olive Baptist Church at an early age, and Reverend J. J. Johnson baptized him. This act of faith marked the beginning of his lifelong sojourn with Jesus Christ.

Charles was drafted into the United States Army in 1959 and served this country faithfully for four years—two years of active service and two years in the Army Reserves. For the rest of his life, he held fond memories of his service in Germany.

Soon after returning to Texas, Charles settled in Fort Worth and began his career at the Kimbell Mills Grain Company. He worked for Menasco Manufacturing, a government contractor, for 28 years and retired as a Magnetic Inspector.

Charles met Patricia in 1986 at the historic New Hope Baptist Church, where her son, the Reverend Victor T. Hall Senior, served as Pastor. The two were wed in the Pastor’s study in the presence of family and friends on Friday, July 22, 1988. They spent their lives spreading their love to a new blended family with seven adult children, and they did it well.

By every account, Charles Price was a man’s man, as evidenced by his athleticism and fiercely competitive nature. Charles was a star player on a Senior baseball team in Desoto. He was an avid golfer and could find the bottom of a basketball net at will. He remained active in a daily exercise regimen until his health began to fail a few years ago. He was a proud active member of Concord Church where he served the Usher’s ministry among several others.

Charles Price loved his wife, his children, and his family. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with patience, gentleness, and abiding love. His face lit brightly each time they entered the room. In Charles’s presence, everyone knew authentic warmth and love. Charles is survived by his beautiful bride and constant companion of 37 years, Patricia, and their children, Felecia Parker, Linda Brooks, Terri Price, Vincent Hall, Rev. Victor T. Hall (Marvlieu), Gina Hall-Green, and Wendall Rogers (Tonja) and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.