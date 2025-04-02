Prince George’s Business and Economic Is Driving Solutions

By Greg Holmes

Washington Informer

Dynamic leaders from the Business CEO Panel, sharing insights on growth, resilience, and building a stronger local economy. (L_R) Brunson Cooper, Corenic Construction; Jeimy Flournoy, Salon 809 & 809 Laundromat ; Emerick Peace, Keller Williams Preferred Properties; Angela Fray, Dat Jerk Caribbean Chargrill; Angela Marshall, MD, Comprehensive Women’s Health

In a bold step toward shaping Prince George’s County’s economic future, law enforcement officials, economic executives, business leaders, and community stakeholders came together for a high-impact conversation centered on growth, innovation and collaboration.

The Prince George’s Business & Economic Imperative, hosted by the Norman F. Holmes Foundation and Nudawn Marketing Group on March 5, was a platform to discuss challenges and determine how to solve them. With an emphasis on economic growth, public safety, and business innovation, this event was the first in a series of conversations designed to spark action. And the work has only just begun — the next convening is already set for May 2025, building upon the momentum created in March.

Economic Investment, however, does not exist in a vacuum. For businesses to thrive, they need safe and prosperous communities. Recognizing this, law enforcement officials from Bowie, Greenbelt and Hyattsville, Md., joined the conversation to explore the role of public safety in economic growth. Business owners and entrepreneurs often cite crime and safety concerns as barriers to expansion. Law enforcement leaders at the event stressed that economic prosperity and public safety are intertwined — a strong business community creates jobs, reduces crime, and fosters a sense of stability and success. This discussion underscored the need for collaborative solutions, ensuring business owners and law enforcement work together toward a shared vision.

Beyond safety, another central theme of the event was the power of people. The Economic CEO Panel, moderated by Orlan Johnson, board chair for the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation, brought together local business executives and policymakers to discuss the future of the county’s business landscape. Johnson reminded us that “the ultimate resource in economic development is the people. It is not capital or raw materials that develop an economy. Let’s keep developing our people.”

His words struck a chord. Economic growth isn’t just about investment dollars, real estate projects, or infrastructure — it’s also about building a skilled and empowered workforce. Prince George’s County’s economic success will ultimately be determined by how well it develops, attracts, and retains human capital.

The Prince George’s Business & Economic Imperative was never meant to be a one-time discussion. It was designed to create momentum that leads to necessary changes. Our March convening sparked critical conversations, new collaborations, and renewed commitments, but the work doesn’t stop there. We have pledged to stay engaged with attendees and create opportunities for continued dialogue that leads to real solutions.

The conversation will continue in May with an even sharper focus on turning ideas into action. Prince George’s County is at a pivotal moment. By leveraging collaboration, investing in people, and ensuring public safety, we can drive a new era of economic success. We’re moving beyond discussing the future and focusing on building it.

The solutions are taking shape. The Prince George’s County business community is creating a new path to success. Join us.

