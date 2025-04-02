OBIT: SANDRA JEAN ENGLISH

Sandra Jean English, a remarkable soul whose presence brought joy and love to all who were fortunate enough to know her, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on February 16, 1940, Sandra lived a life full of grace, compassion, and unwavering faith.

A dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Sandra touched the lives of her family with her nurturing spirit and steadfast support. Her caring nature extended beyond family; she was a beloved aunt and sister, always ready to share her kindness with everyone around her. Sandra was known for her generous heart, often giving her last to help those in need, demonstrating her deep commitment to her community and loved ones.

Sandra’s life was guided by her faith as a devoted God-fearing missionary. She believed in the power of love, hope, and service, sharing her beliefs with others and inspiring those in her circle to embrace these values as well. She loved entertaining her friends at home, where laughter and reggae music filled the air, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Her ability to connect with others and her joyful spirit made her a cherished friend to many.

services in honor of Sandra Jean English will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas on March 28, 2025. The viewing will take place from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, providing an opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects and celebrate the beautiful life she led. A funeral service will follow on March 29, 2025, at Kirkwood Temple CME in Dallas, starting at 11:00 AM, where those who loved her will gather to honor her legacy and share cherished memories.

Sandra Jean English’s life was a testament to love and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever remain alive in the memories of her family and friends. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of SANDRA JEAN ENGLISH, please visit our flower store.