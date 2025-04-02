Black Business: Chocolate Chick Apparel CEO Nesha Sanghavi

Chocolate Chick Apparel has always been about celebrating women of color. It was started by Nesha Sanghavi in 2009. They created their first t-shirts with the intention of giving darker-skinned women a shirt that proudly proclaimed the OPPOSITE of what many have at one time felt: you aren’t beautiful or worthy of celebration. They set out to change that rhetoric in a fun yet in-your-face fashion. Within that first year, they realized that ALL women of color could use another reason to smile and attract smiles to them. This is an online business so check out the website enjoy and shop.