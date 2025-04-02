Superb Woman: Asani’ Lewis

Asani Lewis is a dynamic and driven professional, currently serving as a Personal Banker at Frost Bank, where she blends her expertise in marketing and strategic planning to provide exceptional service to clients. A proud graduate of Grambling State University with a degree in marketing and marketing management, Asani has been an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. since 2019. Before joining Frost Bank, she gained valuable experience at Walmart, where she sharpened her skills in customer service, marketing, and financial planning. Known for her ability to juggle multiple tasks with ease and attention to detail, Asani delivers excellent service while supporting her team’s goals in fast-paced environments.