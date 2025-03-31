Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Hon. Angelia Pelham

Published

Angelia Pelham hails from Pensacola, Fl and she is a Florida State University and Rollins College graduate. A Frisco City Council member and former Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, she is the CEO and Executive Coach of Real- Talk Executive Coaching and Mentoring. She has served as an executive at Cinemark, Main Event Entertainment, Yumi Brands, PepsiCo, and Walt Disney World.

She is the founder of Linking Cultures of Frisco, an organization that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and provides an annual oratory contest and scholarships for area students. This wife and mother has been named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America and Most Influential Women in Corporate America.

Next Article
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kaila Cherie

Kaila Cherie is a successful entrepreneur, franchise owner, and founder of The Blueprint University, a networking hub that supports entrepreneurs in building and scaling...

1 day ago

News

Superb Woman: Roz Brewer

Roz Brewer is a trailblazer in corporate leadership and sports. As a Limited Partner in the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, she has redefined excellence in...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Willie Mae McIver

Willie Mae McIver, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas graduate, is CEO/President of Covenant Media Group and national radio host of “Beyond the Praise.” A...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kristen Wells-Collins

Kristen Wells-Collins is the founder and lead chemist of Black to the Lab, a STEM company created in 2020 to inspire Black girls to...

4 days ago
Advertisement