Superb Woman: Hon. Angelia Pelham

Angelia Pelham hails from Pensacola, Fl and she is a Florida State University and Rollins College graduate. A Frisco City Council member and former Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, she is the CEO and Executive Coach of Real- Talk Executive Coaching and Mentoring. She has served as an executive at Cinemark, Main Event Entertainment, Yumi Brands, PepsiCo, and Walt Disney World.

She is the founder of Linking Cultures of Frisco, an organization that honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and provides an annual oratory contest and scholarships for area students. This wife and mother has been named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America and Most Influential Women in Corporate America.