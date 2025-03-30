Black Business: Taliah Waajid Brand Hair Care

Taliah Waajid AKA “Queen Of Natural Hair” has been natural most of her life and a natural hair stylist for many years. Taliah remembers learning to manage her big coily hair as a child because her mother refused to allow her to get a relaxer/perm. Taliah became a natural hair care Master Stylist and Master Cosmetologist. Taliah created the first complete line of natural, chemical-free hair care products because no products were available for her client’s natural, chemical-free hair. Each Taliah Waajid Brand hair care product is specifically crafted and formulated to provide naturally curly, coily, kinky, and wavy hair textures with moisturizing, conditioning, and cleansing excellence to support healthy, flourishing, beautiful natural hair. Visit her website and get your products today. It’s for the natural hair girl.

