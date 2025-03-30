OBIT: ULYSSES UNDERWOOD

ULYSSES UNDERWOOD, a dedicated firefighter and respected member of the community, passed away on March 17, 2025, at the age of 79, in Dallas, Texas. Born on July 27, 1945, in Allport, Arkansas, Ulysses lived a life marked by service, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to his family and profession.

Ulysses graduated from Jarvis Christian College in 1969 and soon began a long and illustrious career as a firefighter with the City of Dallas. His dedication to protecting and serving his community was evident in his charismatic and hardworking demeanor. As a retired firefighter, Ulysses was known not only for his bravery but also for his strong opinions and willingness to stand firm in his beliefs.

Outside of his illustrious career, Ulysses had a passion for sports. He enjoyed playing basketball and running track, and he loved traveling to sporting events as an avid sports fan. His enthusiasm for athletics mirrored his zest for life and his desire to inspire those around him.

Ulysses held his family among his proudest accomplishments, cherishing each moment spent with them. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and a commitment to service that will be long remembered.

Visitation will be held on March 26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas. A funeral service will take place on March 27, 2025, at 1:00 PM, followed by burial at Ennis Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 AM on March 28, 2025.

As we remember Ulysses Underwood, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with accomplishment, passion, and an indelible impact on his community and loved ones. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of ULYSSES UNDERWOOD, please visit our flower store.