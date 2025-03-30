Connect with us

Superb Woman: Kaila Cherie

Kaila Cherie is a successful entrepreneur, franchise owner, and founder of The Blueprint University, a networking hub that supports entrepreneurs in building and scaling their businesses. Despite facing challenges, including bankruptcy at the age of 21, Kaila has turned her experiences into opportunities to help others. She offers resources such as business plan drafting, branding strategies, workshops, and networking events. She also created the Dallas Startup Club, a co-working space for entrepreneurs, where individuals can get support in various aspects of their business, from corporate credit to applying for grants and loans. Kaila is passionate about empowering others, particularly women, in their business journeys.

