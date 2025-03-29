Our Voices: The Power of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

By: Bobby Henry, Sr.

A Message From The Publisher

“Then Peter began to speak: ‘I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism but accepts from every nation the one who fears him and does what is right.” Acts 10:34-35

The basis of a speech I delivered at the Tiger Trail Gala on Saturday February 1, 2025.

I want to speak to you not just as a leader, but as a Black man a human being who believes in the power of unity, justice, and shared purpose. We live in a world where our actions—good, bad, or indifferent—ripple far beyond ourselves. We are all connected, and the choices we make, individually and collectively, shape the reality we experience.

If we aspire to be the best—whether as individuals, organizations, or communities, we must embrace the best in everyone. That means celebrating diversity, practicing equity, and committing to inclusion. These are not just buzzwords; they are the foundations of progress and the catalysts for meaningful change.

The Power of Our Differences

Diversity is not about checking a box and filling a quota. It is about recognizing that every person brings a unique perspective, a different story, and a wealth of experiences to make environments and products much better. These differences are strengths. They energize innovation, challenge our assumptions, and broaden our understanding of the world. Imagine a world where everyone thought the same, spoke the same, or approached problems in the same way. Progress would stagnate.

History has revealed to us that when we exclude voices, we limit our potential. When Black inventors, artists, and leaders were excluded from contributing fully to society, we all lost out. The same holds true for any marginalized group. When we fail to include, we fail to grow.

Equity vs. Equality

In addressing a very important distinction between equity and equality. Equality means giving everyone the same resources or opportunities. That sounds fair at first glance, but it assumes everyone starts from the same place, with the same barriers—or lack thereof. Equity, on the other hand, acknowledges that we don’t all start from the same place. It recognizes that some of us are navigating systemic barriers that

others may not face. Equity is about leveling the playing field by providing support where it’s needed most so that everyone has a fair shot at success. It’s not about giving more to some; it’s about giving what’s needed to ensure fairness and justice.

Our Responsibility to One Another

As human beings, we must recognize that our fates are intertwined. When one community thrives, we all thrive. When one community is disregarded,

we all suffer. If we want to build a future where excellence truly reigns, we must be intentional about incorporating the voices, talents, and perspectives of everyone.

That means not just inviting people to the table, but ensuring they have the opportunity to speak and lead. It means listening when someone tells us their experience is different from ours—and believing them. It means using our power, privilege, and platforms to dismantle the systems of inequality that persist in our workplaces, schools, and communities.

Why It Matters

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just moral necessities; they are strategic essentials. Organizations that embrace these principles outperform those that don’t. Teams that include diverse perspectives make better decisions. And communities that value all their members are stronger, more resilient, and more innovative.

Because in the true spirit of TEAMM(Together Each Accomplishes Much More) we are better fore because of it.

Nevertheless, beyond the data and the business case, there is a deeper truth: this is about humanity. It is about seeing one another fully, respecting one another’s dignity, and creating a world where everyone can thrive.

A Call to Action

So, I leave you with this challenge:

Ask yourself what you are doing to build a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Are you amplifying voices that are often unheard? Are you creating opportunities for those who have been left out? Are you willing to stand up and speak out when you see injustice?

Remember, what we do affects each other—good, bad, or indifferent. If we want to be the best, we must be willing to embrace the best in all of us. Together, we can create a future where diversity is celebrated, equity is achieved, and inclusion is

the standard—not the exception.

Bobby Henry, Sr. is the publisher of the Westside Gazette and chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association-NNPA