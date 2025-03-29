Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dallas Mavericks and Softtek to Unveil Basketball Court In Monterrey, Mexico

Published

Rick Welts

DALLAS & MONTERREY, MEXICO – In celebration of Noches Éne•Bé•A, a League initiative celebrating NBA fans and players across Latin America and U.S. Hispanic communities, the Dallas Mavericks will unveil a renovated basketball court in Monterrey, Mexico. The court is a gift from the Mavericks to the City of Monterrey in
celebration of the Somos Mavs community and new and old Mavs fans in Monterrey.

Presented by Softtek, the Mavs’ Monterrey court is the third international project by the Dallas Mavericks, following the donation of two courts in Slovenia in 2022 and two courts in Madrid, Spain in 2023.

“Community means so much to the Dallas Mavericks,” said CEO Rick Welts. “Whether in North Texas or across the globe, we value our fans and want to show our gratitude and appreciation for their support while providing a place for the community to come together around basketball.”

“At Softtek, we believe sports bring people together,” said Blanca Treviño, President & CEO of Softtek. “This court will inspire young athletes and strengthen community ties. We’re proud to partner with the Mavericks to make it happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the dedication ceremony hosted by Mexican sports broadcaster Charlie Cancino, there will be official remarks from Dallas Mavericks legends Eduardo Nájera and Rolando Blackman, Dallas Mavericks Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards,
Treviño, Monterrey Mayor Adrián Emilio de la Garza Santos, Secretary of Human Development Karina Barrón Perales and Director of Sports Aldo de Nigris, followed by a basketball clinic led by Mavs Academy and a fan fest for the community.

WHEN: Friday, March 28, 4 – 9 p.m. CST

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

Mark Cuban’s stunning advice to Black women entrepreneurs

Why Mavericks minority owner encourages Black women to stop looking for funding By Amari AppleRolling Out News Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and a...

March 22, 2025

News

Mavs Introduce New Roster Additions: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin

By: Dorothy J. GentrySports EditorPhotos: Dorothy J. Gentry “The vibes are high and the energy is great,” said new Mavericks big man Anthony Davis...

February 9, 2025

Sports

Mavs Lose Finals Rematch Against Boston, and Another Player to Injury

By Dorothy J. GentrySports EditorPhotos: Charles “City” Gbadebo Saturday was the first meeting between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics since Boston beat...

January 30, 2025
Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys

News

Dallas Mavericks Celebrate Christmas with Fans, History, and a Heartfelt Farewell to Cynt Marshall

It was a Christmas many won’t forget because when you mix basketball and Christmas, it creates something truly special. Plenty of fans came out...

December 26, 2024
Advertisement