Dallas Mavericks and Softtek to Unveil Basketball Court In Monterrey, Mexico

DALLAS & MONTERREY, MEXICO – In celebration of Noches Éne•Bé•A, a League initiative celebrating NBA fans and players across Latin America and U.S. Hispanic communities, the Dallas Mavericks will unveil a renovated basketball court in Monterrey, Mexico. The court is a gift from the Mavericks to the City of Monterrey in

celebration of the Somos Mavs community and new and old Mavs fans in Monterrey.

Presented by Softtek, the Mavs’ Monterrey court is the third international project by the Dallas Mavericks, following the donation of two courts in Slovenia in 2022 and two courts in Madrid, Spain in 2023.

“Community means so much to the Dallas Mavericks,” said CEO Rick Welts. “Whether in North Texas or across the globe, we value our fans and want to show our gratitude and appreciation for their support while providing a place for the community to come together around basketball.”

“At Softtek, we believe sports bring people together,” said Blanca Treviño, President & CEO of Softtek. “This court will inspire young athletes and strengthen community ties. We’re proud to partner with the Mavericks to make it happen.”

During the dedication ceremony hosted by Mexican sports broadcaster Charlie Cancino, there will be official remarks from Dallas Mavericks legends Eduardo Nájera and Rolando Blackman, Dallas Mavericks Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards,

Treviño, Monterrey Mayor Adrián Emilio de la Garza Santos, Secretary of Human Development Karina Barrón Perales and Director of Sports Aldo de Nigris, followed by a basketball clinic led by Mavs Academy and a fan fest for the community.

WHEN: Friday, March 28, 4 – 9 p.m. CST