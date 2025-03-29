Dallas Black Dance Theatre Interim Artistic Director Richard A. Freeman, Jr. Leading “larger Than Life” 48th Season

Richard A. Freeman CREDIT: JIN KIM

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s (DBDT) dynamic 48th season continues under the leadership of Interim Artistic Director Richard A. Freeman, Jr., whose deep roots in

American dance and relationship with DBDT that spans nearly 20 years brings a rich artistic perspective to the company’s legacy.

A native of Washington, D.C., Freeman’s journey in dance began with the District of Columbia Youth Ensemble and the Washington Ballet, 㿿ourishing through his education at the prestigious Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Virginia

Commonwealth University. His professional career spans performances with Elisa Monte Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Arts Unlimited, and Houston Grand Opera. Freeman’s versatility shines through his appearances in notable productions including Casablanca, Porgy and Bess, and The WIZ, as well as commercial work.

“The board of Dallas Black Dance Theatre is pleased to announce Mr. Freeman as the leader of our artistic organization,” said Georgia Scaife, President of the

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Board of Directors. “He brings great experience, expertise and has deep knowledge of our artistic programs. Richard, is champion of our rich legacy and is strongly committed to the ongoing success of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.”

Freeman’s choreographic in㿿uence has already left a notable mark on the dance community, creating works for numerous prestigious institutions including Texas Ballet Theater School, Duke Ellington School of Arts, Texas Christian University and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. His artistry has been shaped by performing works from legendary choreographers such as Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, and Debbie Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also brings a unique perspective to the role, having served as DBDT’s resident choreographer, Artistic Assistant for DBDT: Encore!, Booking Assistant for both Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! and Artistic Project Coordinator.

His extensive experience teaching master classes and workshops nationwide positions him well to carry forward the company’s educational mission while pushing artistic boundaries in this exciting new chapter.

“I am happy that Dallas Black Dance Theatre has chosen Richard to lead the Artistic Program of the organization,” shared Ann M. Williams, Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Founder. “It has been an honor to see him develop his artistic skills of performance and leadership over these past 17 years.”

“When I was a younger company member, I shared with Ms. Williams that it was my dream to someday be in her position, and now, years later those dreams have finally come to fruition,” said Freeman.

Freeman’s vision for the 48th season, themed “LARGER THAN LIFE,” promises to take audiences on a personal journey of self-re㿿ection. “Let Dallas Black Dance Theatre be your guide through the intricate intimacies of curiosity, depth, pain, joy, love and celebration, proving that art is truly larger than life.”