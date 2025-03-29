Superb Woman: Roz Brewer

Roz Brewer is a trailblazer in corporate leadership and sports. As a Limited Partner in the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, she has redefined excellence in both boardrooms and on the field. Brewer’s past roles include serving as Interim President of Spelman College, and positions with KIPP and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Roz was the former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, served on the board of Amazon and she is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is consistently listed among Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women.” A Spelman College graduate, Brewer continues to inspire with her focus on resilience and teamwork. She also serves as a mentor to young leaders across industries.