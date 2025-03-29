Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Superb Woman: Roz Brewer

Published

Roz Brewer is a trailblazer in corporate leadership and sports. As a Limited Partner in the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, she has redefined excellence in both boardrooms and on the field. Brewer’s past roles include serving as Interim President of Spelman College, and positions with KIPP and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Roz was the former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, served on the board of Amazon and she is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is consistently listed among Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women.” A Spelman College graduate, Brewer continues to inspire with her focus on resilience and teamwork. She also serves as a mentor to young leaders across industries.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Willie Mae McIver

Willie Mae McIver, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas graduate, is CEO/President of Covenant Media Group and national radio host of “Beyond the Praise.” A...

24 hours ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kristen Wells-Collins

Kristen Wells-Collins is the founder and lead chemist of Black to the Lab, a STEM company created in 2020 to inspire Black girls to...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sai Sankoh

Sai Sankoh is a Dallas-based fashion designer known for her bold, luxurious resort wear inspired by her African heritage and global travels. Originally from...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Raven Jordan

Raven Jordan is a journalist, AI writer, and digital editor based in Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas. A proud graduate of the University of North...

4 days ago
Advertisement