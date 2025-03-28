Davis honors Outstanding Texans From District 111

2025 TLBC Honorees

State Representative Yvonne Davis (District 111) recently presented the Outstanding Texan Award to three individuals from her Legislative District during the Texas Legislative Black Caucus Advocacy Days and Award Ceremony March 18 and 19, 2025 in Austin,, Texas.

Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus selected outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on their communities. This Legislative

session Rep. Davis honored Mr. Curtis King, Founder & President of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (Dallas), who founded TBAAL with a $250 personal

investment in 1977, which under Mr. King’s leadership has generated over $150 million in revenue to support its venue capital campaigns and improvements,

programming and operations. Deacon Stephen W. Jackson, Sr., Director of Community Outreach and Logistics – Community Missionary Baptist Church (DeSoto), who oversees “Helping Hands Community Outreach” which provides

vital initiatives including; job and resource fairs, food distribution programs, a clothing pantry, and “Beat the Heat” program which impacts thousands of lives

in underserved communities and Richard Pace, a Retired Police Officer & SWAT Team Member (Dallas), who is currently developing housing for Veterans known as

“Warriors House of Hope..”

Representative Davis represents House District 111, which includes a portion of Oak Cliff, a portion of DeSoto, a portion of Grand Prairie, a portion of Cedar

Hill and the entire City of Duncanville, all of which are located in Southwest Dallas County. She has been a House member since 1993.