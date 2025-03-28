Black Business: Victor’s Restaurant & Bar owner Torrey Adams

Victor’s Restaurant & Bar is a vibrant restaurant situated two miles west of the Bishop Arts District. Dinner with friends, a night out on the town, or a special event, Victor’s has you covered. They offer a clever menu of cocktails, and southern food selections, along with the latest in Hip Hop and R&B.

Victor’s specializes in creating memorable experiences. Whether it’s a birthday celebration, private event, or any special occasion, their team will ensure that your event is a success. To find out more about them visit the website. The food has gotten great reviews.

https://www.victorsdallas.com/ 3022 West Davis St, Dallas, TX 75211 Sun: 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM, Mon & Wed: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Tues, Thurs – Sat: 11:30 AM – 2:00 AM

Tel: 469-577-4177

Email: contact@victorsdallas.com