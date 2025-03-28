OBIT: Dedric Deon Bailey

Dedric Deon Bailey, born on March 1, 1978, left this world on March 5, 2025, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to know him. Renowned for his great personality, Dedric was not just a remarkable individual; he was a people person, exuding warmth and kindness that made every encounter a joyous one.

Dedric adored his children, nieces and nephews, taking an active role in their lives and nurturing their spirits with his infectious laughter and boundless affection. He believed deeply in the power of family, and his love for those younger than him resonated deeply, creating joyful bonds that will remain forever strong.

He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Kenisha Griffin, and his cherished brother, Kenneth Bailey. The memories and love they shared would continue to be an enduring aspect of his life, fondly recalled by many.

A visitation to honor Dedric’s life will be held at the Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas in Dallas, Texas, on March 25, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place the following day, March 26, 2025, starting at 1:00 PM at the same location.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the grand tapestry of life, Dedric’s threads of joy, love, and connection will weave through the hearts of his family and friends, solidifying his place among them, even as they bid him farewell. His spirit will continue to resonate in the laughter of his nieces and nephews and in the memories shared, reminding everyone that he was truly a gift in their lives. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of DEDRIC DEON BAILEY, please visit our flower store.