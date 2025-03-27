Big Mama Said: You Are in the Meantime

By: Terry Allen

Iyanla and Terry

Sitting on the back porch with my grandmother, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, was like attending a master class in life.

She imparted wisdom to her three sons, three daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren, seven great-great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and bonus family members.

With her simple, Bible-based logic, Big Mama’s playbooks were customized for each of us, and one of her favorite sayings was: “You are just in the meantime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To Big Mama, being in the “meantime” meant being in a state of limbo—that space between asking God for assistance and waiting for His answer to manifest.

Iyanla Vanzant speaks on this concept as well, describing the “meantime” as the period when you are tested, challenged, and forced to grow before you reach the next chapter of your life.

It is that uncomfortable space where patience, faith, and action must work together to create transformation.

The Meantime in Our Community

Right now, our community is in the meantime on several fronts. We are seeing the financial consequences of organized boycotts, the loss of revenue for corporations targeted in these efforts, and the declining wealth of some of the richest men who supported Trump and his agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies that have been targeted for their political affiliations or policies are seeing financial setbacks as consumers redirect their spending.

Brands like Anheuser-Busch, Target, and others have suffered revenue declines after backlash and consumer-led boycotts.

This meantime is a reckoning—a test of whether corporations will shift their priorities or double down on their decisions.

The long-term impact will depend on whether they acknowledge consumer power and adjust their strategies accordingly.

The Declining Wealth of the Ultra-Rich Who Supported Trump

ADVERTISEMENT

Many billionaires who invested heavily in Trump’s policies and Project 2025 are now facing market shifts, business losses, and a decline in public trust.

As investigations, lawsuits, and economic changes unfold, some of these individuals are watching their net worths shrink.

The meantime here is about accountability—whether these wealthy elites can maintain their grip on influence or if their financial losses will signal a shift in power.

Moving Through the Meantime

Big Mama always said, “Faith without works is dead.” In this meantime, we must take action. Recognize the power of economic activism. Hold corporations accountable for their choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continue to monitor the financial impact on those who have pushed harmful policies. The meantime is temporary, but our decisions now will shape what comes next.

As Big Mama would say, “God ain’t through with us yet.” check the video with Iyanla Vanzant

https://youtu.be/8Ibq-FvcR08?si=3TsZ-hPlBfyXGBkz

Terry Allen is an NABJ award winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional, and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook, and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org