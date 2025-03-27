Connect with us

Black Business: Alikay Naturals Founder & CEO Rochelle Alikay Graham-Campbell

Alikay Naturals’ quality ingredients are at the core of who Alikay Naturals™ is as a beauty & lifestyle brand founded by Rochelle Alikay Graham-Campbell. From the beginning, she promised their customers not to compromise the quality of their award-winning products. Alikay Naturals has kept its promise of beauty without compromise; they source their carefully curated, high-quality ingredients. Their approach begins with the brand advocating for fair trade followed by product formulation and ingredient testing. Manufactured at our Fort Myers, Florida facility, each product is made with love. To learn more and shop visit the website.

https://alikaynaturals.com/ (877) 293-8659
email: customerservice@alikaynaturals.com

