OBIT

OBIT: DAVID EARL BURNS

Published

David Burns was a retired NBA Basketball Legend from South Oak Cliff High School, Class of 1977.

Burns went on to play for Navarro College and later St Louis University, where he was drafted in the 3rd round to the New Jersey Nets and then the Denver Nuggets. He received numerous awards for his talent on the court. After David’s NBA career, he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 by Navarro College.

This talented shooting guard from South Oak Cliff will be remembered as one of the greats. Fly High David To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of DAVID EARL BURNS, please visit our flower store.

